BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Chesnara Plc
* Despite adverse investment market conditions, a further 6.6 mln stg of gross cash has been generated during Q3
* Analysis continues to suggest that we expect impact on group solvency and hence cash generation potential to be broadly neutral
* We will report our near final Solvency II numbers for first time in our full year results in March 2016.
* Given risk profile of our business we have adopted standard model with agreement of our regulator. We are accordingly not subject to current process of regulatory approval of internal models.
* We have not applied to use transitional arrangements nor matching adjustments in any of our group businesses
* We are well advanced in our preparation for transition to Solvency II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)