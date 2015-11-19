Nov 19 Chesnara Plc

* Despite adverse investment market conditions, a further 6.6 mln stg of gross cash has been generated during Q3

* Analysis continues to suggest that we expect impact on group solvency and hence cash generation potential to be broadly neutral

* We will report our near final Solvency II numbers for first time in our full year results in March 2016.

* Given risk profile of our business we have adopted standard model with agreement of our regulator. We are accordingly not subject to current process of regulatory approval of internal models.

* We have not applied to use transitional arrangements nor matching adjustments in any of our group businesses

* We are well advanced in our preparation for transition to Solvency II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: