BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Vodafone Group Plc
* Announces intended issuance of non-dilutive equity-linked bonds due 2020
* Announces its intention to raise around 500 million stg of new debt financing through a structure combining issue of equity-linked bonds
* Coupon will be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process in a range from 0.4 pct to 1.2 pct per annum.
* Morgan stanley & Co. International Plc is acting as sole global coordinator for offering and together with HSBC Bank Plc as joint bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)