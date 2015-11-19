BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* Group's sales rate has strengthened in autumn sales period
* Since beginning of sept, we have achieved a weekly private sales rate 20% ahead of prior year at 0.62 reservations per site
* Have sufficient reservations to deliver planned volume growth of over 8% in 2015
* Group is set to deliver an increase in capital turn to over one times and a further improvement in return on capital employed for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.