Nov 19 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Company would be better served through a more traditional board structure, including appointment of an independent non-executive chairman and creation of new role of CEO

* Chairman of board will become a non-executive role

* John Botts, company's senior non-executive director, will serve as interim non-executive chairman with immediate effect

* Search will be undertaken to identify a new independent non-executive chairman, following which Botts will return to his role as a non-executive director

* Andrew Rashbass will move from Executive Chairman to role of CEO, also with immediate effect

* Christopher Fordham, Diane Alfano, Bashar AL-Rehany, Neil Osborn and Jane Wilkinson will not seek re-election as executive directors of company at AGM in January, 2016

* John Botts will replace Andrew Rashbass as chairman of nominations committee until an independent non-executive chairman has been appointed