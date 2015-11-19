BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Johnston Press Plc
* Expects underlying profit and net debt for full year to be in line with expectations
* Total revenues for 17 week period to 31 october fell 8.8 pct year on year, having fallen 7.6% in Q2
* Underlying digital revenues were up 8.4 pct, whilst publishing revenues fell 10.8 pct, with print advertising revenues down 14.7 pct
* Digital audience growth remains a priority, number of unique users has grown on average by 22 pct to 21.5m per month during period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)