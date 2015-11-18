JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Lucisano Media Group SpA :
* Gives FY 2015 guidance
* Sees FY 2015 revenue and operating income between 49 million euros ($52.09 million) and 51 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net profit between 5.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA between 19 million euros and 22 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc