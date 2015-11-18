BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Nov 18 Thrombogenics NV :
* Thrombogenics reports positive 2 year results from the OASIS study with JETREA (ocriplasmin) for the treatment of Symptomatic VMA/VMT and Macular Hole
