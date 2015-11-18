Nov 18 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* 9-month turnover 30.9 million euros ($32.85 million), up 26.0 percent year on year

* 9-month EBITDA 4.7 million euros, up 9.4 percent year on year

* Growth in revenue can be attributed to growth in the eyewear sector both in Italy and abroad

