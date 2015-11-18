BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Nov 18 Korian SA :
* Korian appoints Sophie Boissard as Chief Executive Officer
* Sophie Boissard will take up her position on 26 January 2016
* Board of directors asked its chairman, Christian Chautard, to fulfill role of CEO on an interim basis, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* ARGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CUTS STAKE IN HUMANA TO 44.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)