Nov 18 Soitec SA :

* H1 sales 110.9 million euros ($117.99 million) versus 70.8 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss 2.3 million euros versus loss of 26.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 42.5 million euros versus loss of 82.4 million euros year ago

* For Q3 of FY 2015-2016, Soitec is reiterating that it expects electronics sales to grow by 5 pct compared with Q2