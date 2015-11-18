JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Ausy SA :
* Announces acquisition of US firm celerity
* Celerity's integration will enable Ausy to reach a key milestone: 200 million euros ($212.80 million) turnover generated abroad as of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc