Nov 19 Deneb Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited consolidated condensed interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Period under review saw revenue rise by 6 pct on back of stronger demand in manufacturing businesses

* Operating profit was up 126 pct to R58.3 million through a combination of increased revenue, improved gross margins which were up 600 basis points to 24 pct

* Directors have resolved not to declare a dividend for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: