Nov 19 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Income R5.9 billion up 7 pct for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Adjusted HEPS 88 cents up 9 pct for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Interim dividend per share 31 cents up 7 pct

* Trading is expected to remain under pressure due to ongoing macro-economic conditions and weak consumer sentiment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: