Nov 19 Celyad SA
* Says to have ended the third quarter with 114.6 million
euros ($122.70 million) in cash
* Confirms its expectation that treasury as of end of
September is sufficient to finance operations of group until end
of 2017
* Says successfully met operational milestones in both
CHART-1 and NKG2D trial
* Says to be in the final phase of Phase III European
clinical trial CHART-1 with data expected to be published in
mid-2016
* Says it aims to prepare submission of a
marketing-authorization application for C-Cure
* Says clinical achievements and cash position provides with
strong cash base to propel current development programs over two
coming years
