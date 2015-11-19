Nov 19 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 87.5 pct to 11.16 billion rand

* H1 EBITDA for group increased by 139.9 pct to 2.68 billion rand

* Have resolved to declare an interim ordinary dividend of 40 cents (gross) per HCI share

* Business has produced excellent interim results, significantly better than their previous best performance last year

* Headline earnings rose 29.2 pct to 482.61 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: