Nov 19 NN Group NV :

* Reports solvency II ratio of 214 percent at Sept. 30, based on standard formula and NN group's current interpretation of solvency II regulations

* Original target to reduce administrative expenses in Netherlands by 200 million euros ($214.14 million), has been realized ahead of schedule

* Says new target administrative expense base in Netherlands is 700 million euros by end 2018, reducing administrative expenses by about 15 percent