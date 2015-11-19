BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 NN Group NV :
* Reports solvency II ratio of 214 percent at Sept. 30, based on standard formula and NN group's current interpretation of solvency II regulations
* Original target to reduce administrative expenses in Netherlands by 200 million euros ($214.14 million), has been realized ahead of schedule
* Says new target administrative expense base in Netherlands is 700 million euros by end 2018, reducing administrative expenses by about 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.