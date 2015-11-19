Nov 19 Matas A/S :
* Q2 2015/16 revenue was 783.2 million Danish crowns ($112.3 million), representing a
decline of 1.2 pct year on year
* EBITA was 123.0 million crowns in Q2 2015/16, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 15.7 pct,
down from 15.8 pct in year-earlier period
* Q2 2015/16 EBITA 123 million crowns versus 125 million crowns year ago
* Guidance for consolidated revenue in 2015/16 is unchanged at around 3.45 billion crowns,
assuming like-for-like growth of about 1 pct. EBITA margin is unchanged expected to be around
17.0 pct
* To launch share buyback programme of 125 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9754 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)