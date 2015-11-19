Nov 19 Investec Ltd

* Net interest income increased 10.9 pct to 3,061 million rand (2014: R2,759 million) for six months ended 30 September 2015

* Trading income arising from customer flow and other trading activities increased 34.3 pct to R266 million

* H1 investment income increased 42.5% to R1,002 million (2014: R703 million)