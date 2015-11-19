BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Investec Ltd
* Net interest income increased 10.9 pct to 3,061 million rand (2014: R2,759 million) for six months ended 30 September 2015
* Trading income arising from customer flow and other trading activities increased 34.3 pct to R266 million
* H1 investment income increased 42.5% to R1,002 million (2014: R703 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)