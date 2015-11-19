UPDATE 2-Oil rises on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates prices)
Nov 19 Cellectis SA :
* Servier exercises exclusive worldwide licensing option with Cellectis for UCART19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for hematological malignancies
* Says Pfizer Inc. and Servier entered into exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to co-develop and commercialize UCART19
* Pfizer and Servier will work together on a joint clinical development program for UCART19 and share development costs
* Will Cellectis receive from Servier a payment of $38.2 million upon signature
* Cellectis is eligible for over $300 million of milestone payments, research and development financing, and royalties on sales from Servier
* Says financial terms for Servier agreement with Pfizer were not disclosed
May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,387 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.