Nov 19 Close Brothers Group Plc

* Trading update

* Market conditions in Q1 have been challenging, but we remain confident in outlook for year

* Banking we continue to achieve solid growth at good returns

* Banking division continued to deliver solid growth, with loan book up 2.8 pct in three month period to 5.9 billion stg

* Winterflood is well positioned but remains sensitive to market conditions.

* In asset management we expect to see continued net inflows and progress in business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: