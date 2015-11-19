BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Zoncolan ASA :
* Ousdal AS has bought 2,756,591 shares in Zoncolan at 0.40 Norwegian crown per share
* After transaction Ousdal owns 13,403,500 shares in the company, corresponding to 89.98 pct of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.