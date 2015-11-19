BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Value8 NV :
* Sees dynamic Q4
* Expects to increase its own capital in 2015
* Says working hard to keep profit capacity improving in 2016
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE