BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Insplanet publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 19.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million) versus 21.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.6978 Swedish crowns)
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE