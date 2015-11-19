BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Blue Cap AG :
* Capital increase successfully placed
* New shares placed at share price of 6.00 euros ($6.4)
* New shares may be placed without major discount to the current share price of 6.00 euros
* Completes the increase of the share capital by 360,000 shares to a total of 3.98 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)