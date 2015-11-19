BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Zoncolan ASA :
* Sjøinvest AS has sold entire holding in Zoncolan, in total 2,721,591 shares, at 0.40 Norwegian crown per share
* Sjøinvest AS is controlled by Zoncolan board member, Pål Caspersen
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)