Pledpharma Publ AB

* Has completed an end of phase II/pre phase III-meeting with U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (U.S. FDA), which provides guidance on how to perform continued documentation of drug candidate PledOx

* Results from two follow-ups show PledOx reduces risk for persistent symptoms from nerve damage occuring in connection with chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer

