BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Lang Und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :
* Consolidated net income 4.491 million euros ($4.80 million)in the first nine months of 2015 (previous year: 4.064 million euros)
* Q3 consolidated net income 1.589 million euros versus 1.620 million euros year ago
* Profit from ordinary activities 2.312 million euros in Q3 (previous year: 2.522 million euros)
* Dividend proposal of 1.17 euros expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)