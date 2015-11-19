Nov 19 Lang Und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Consolidated net income 4.491 million euros ($4.80 million)in the first nine months of 2015 (previous year: 4.064 million euros)

* Q3 consolidated net income 1.589 million euros versus 1.620 million euros year ago

* Profit from ordinary activities 2.312 million euros in Q3 (previous year: 2.522 million euros)

* Dividend proposal of 1.17 euros expected