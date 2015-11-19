BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* 9-month net loss of 0.18 million euros ($192,150)(previous year net profit 0.54 million euros)
* 9-month net commission income was 1.6 million euros (previous year 1.6 million euros)
* 9-month net trading income was 0.92 million euros (previous year 3.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)