BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Ecommerce Alliance AG :
* Successfully places capital increase
* Gross issue proceeds of around 1.22 million euros ($1.30 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)