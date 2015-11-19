Nov 19 Walker Crips Group Plc

* Results for the six months ended 30 September 2015

* Group revenues increased by 22 pct to 13.3 mln stg (2014: 10.9 mln stg)

* Gross profit (net revenues) increased by 20 pct to 8.9 mln stg (2014: 7.4 mln stg)

* Profit before taxation up five-fold to 589,000 pounds (2014 restated: 115,000 pounds)

* Interim dividend increased by 9 pct to 0.58p per share (2014: 0.53p per share)

* Fee and non-broking income now 60 pct of total income (2014: 57 pct), reflecting strategy to reduce reliance on transaction-driven commission revenue

* Total assets under management and administration (AUMA) increased by 22 pct to 3.9 billion stg (30 Sep 2014: 3.2 billion stg; 31 Mar 2015: 3.8 billion stg)

* Discretionary and advisory assets under management represent 2.1 billion stg (30 September 2014: 1.6 billion stg), an increase of 31 pct

Although we remain cautious due to continued market volatility, I am pleased to report group has continued trading profitably since period end- Chairman