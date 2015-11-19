BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Walker Crips Group Plc
* Results for the six months ended 30 September 2015
* Group revenues increased by 22 pct to 13.3 mln stg (2014: 10.9 mln stg)
* Gross profit (net revenues) increased by 20 pct to 8.9 mln stg (2014: 7.4 mln stg)
* Profit before taxation up five-fold to 589,000 pounds (2014 restated: 115,000 pounds)
* Interim dividend increased by 9 pct to 0.58p per share (2014: 0.53p per share)
* Fee and non-broking income now 60 pct of total income (2014: 57 pct), reflecting strategy to reduce reliance on transaction-driven commission revenue
* Total assets under management and administration (AUMA) increased by 22 pct to 3.9 billion stg (30 Sep 2014: 3.2 billion stg; 31 Mar 2015: 3.8 billion stg)
* Discretionary and advisory assets under management represent 2.1 billion stg (30 September 2014: 1.6 billion stg), an increase of 31 pct
Although we remain cautious due to continued market volatility, I am pleased to report group has continued trading profitably since period end- Chairman
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE