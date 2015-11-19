BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
Nov 19 Ratos AB
* Ratos : Nebula refinanced - Ratos to receive approximately EUR 20 million
* Says Ratos's holding in Nebula is 73 percent and Ratos initially invested EUR 34 million in the company in 2013
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO