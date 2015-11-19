BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Cinemedia AG :
* Q3 negative net result of 78,820 euros ($84,180)
* For Q4 expects a slowdown in business development from experience of last year
* Net loss in the first nine months of 2015 totaled 386,390 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)