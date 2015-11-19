BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Spiffx AB :
* Q3 net loss 1.8 million Swedish crowns ($207,000) versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 293,268 crowns versus 14,672 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6981 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)