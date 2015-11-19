(Corrects spelling of announces in headline)

Nov 19 CGG SA :

* Announces its subsidiary, CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. (CGG US) has launched an Exchange Offer in relation to CGG S.A.'s 7.75 percent Senior Notes due 2017, 6.5 percent Senior Notes due 2021 and 6.875 percent Senior Notes due 2022

