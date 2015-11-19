BRIEF-Ecopetrol Q1 total sales COP 13.37 tln vs. COP 10.49 tln
* Q1 total sales 13.37 trillion COP versus 10.49 trillion COP
(Corrects spelling of announces in headline)
Nov 19 CGG SA :
* Announces its subsidiary, CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc. (CGG US) has launched an Exchange Offer in relation to CGG S.A.'s 7.75 percent Senior Notes due 2017, 6.5 percent Senior Notes due 2021 and 6.875 percent Senior Notes due 2022
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 total sales 13.37 trillion COP versus 10.49 trillion COP
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level