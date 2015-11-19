BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 West International publ AB :
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($161,130.68) versus loss 1.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating revenue 11.9 million crowns versus 9.6 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6886 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)