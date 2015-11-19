Nov 19 Denmark's largest listed lender Danske Bank A/S

* Says Jacob Aarup-Andersen is appointed as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will join danske bank's executive board from April 1 2016

* Says Aaurp-Andersen is to replace CFO Henrik Ramlau-Hansen, who has announced he wishes to resign from his position, as he turns 60 next year after holding executive management positions in Danske Bank for more than 15 years

* Aarup-Andersen, 37, holds a masters degree in economics and comes from a position as CFO at Danica Pension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)