Nov 19 Danske Bank :
* To establish a new business unit, Wealth Management
* The unit will include Danica Pension, Danske Capital and
parts of the private banking operations.
* Says new wealth management unit will be responsible for
more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under
management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($128.9
billion)
* The head of Wealth Management will join the Executive
Board. Danske Bank has initiated a search process for candidates
for the position as head of the new unit.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9824 Danish crowns)
(Copenhagen newsroom)