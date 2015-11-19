BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Nov 19 KEA Petroleum Plc :
* Initiated procedures to voluntarily wind up company
* Directors will call meetings of members and creditors to seek approval of appointment of Stephen Cork , Joanne Milner of Cork Gully LLP as joint liquidators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING