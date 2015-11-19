Nov 19 Enl Investment Ltd :

* Says amalgamation of ENL Investment with and into ENL Land Ltd which would remain as the amalgamated company

* Shareholders of ENL Investment will be convened to special meeting on or about Jan 15, 2016 for purpose of approving amalgamation

* If merger is approved after meeting, the amalgamation will become effective on 1 February 2016

* Shareholders of ENL Investment will receive 1.057 new ordinary earnings per share of ENL Land for each ENL Investment earnings per share registered on 29 Jan 2016