BRIEF-Entertainment One expects to report FY one-off costs of about 47 million stg
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
Nov 19 NTT Com Security AG :
* NTT Communications Deutschland GmbH wants to merge NTT Com Security AG onto NTT Communications Deutschland GmbH
* Squeeze-Out of minority shareholders of NTT Com Security AG shall be carried out
* Change of legal form of NTT Communications Deutschland GmbH into a stock corporation has already been initiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to acquire a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a step-by-step stock and cash transaction to create a stronger challenger in the German telecoms market.