BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
Nov 19 Taaleritehdas Oyj :
* To build two wind farms worth about 45 million euros ($48.2 million)
* Work will begin soon and will be ready in autumn 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1Qw0KJ0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.