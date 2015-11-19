STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Swedish banks are among the
best capitalised banks in Europe and there is no reason to
increase capital requirements, the head of Sweden's financial
watchdog said on Thursday.
Sweden has one of the biggest financial sectors in relation
to the size of the economy in Europe and authorities have
imposed tough rules after the financial crisis for how much
capital banks need to hold to offset their borrowing.
"Sweden has set higher capital requirements than almost all
countries ... I see no reason today to increase the capital
requirements," Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory
Authority, told reporters.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)