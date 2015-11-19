STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Swedish banks are among the best capitalised banks in Europe and there is no reason to increase capital requirements, the head of Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday.

Sweden has one of the biggest financial sectors in relation to the size of the economy in Europe and authorities have imposed tough rules after the financial crisis for how much capital banks need to hold to offset their borrowing.

"Sweden has set higher capital requirements than almost all countries ... I see no reason today to increase the capital requirements," Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, told reporters.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)