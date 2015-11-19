Nov 19 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :
* Has decided to carry guaranteed rights issue of 66,072,000 new shares of 2 Danish crowns
nominal value
* Gross proceeds from the offering will be about 165 million crowns ($23.69 million)
* Shares are offered with pre-emption rights for the bank's existing shareholders at a ratio
of 5:6
* Each existing shareholder will be assigned six (6) subscription rights for each one (1)
existing share
* Shares are offered at a fixed price of 2.50 crowns per share for each share of 2 crowns
nominal value
* Subscription period for the new shares will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2015
* Has received advance and underwriting commitments to subscribe for the full offer
($1 = 6.9651 Danish crowns)
