Nov 19 Lamda Development SA :

* 9-Month EBITDA up 4.4 percent at 23.9 million euros ($25.60 million) versus year ago

* 9-Month net loss 19.1 million euros versus loss 4.7 million euros year ago

* Says the occurrence of losses is mainly due to losses from revaluation of investment properties amounted to 20.6 million euros

* NAV on Sept. 30, at 409 million euros versus 430.7 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1HZsfYG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)