BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties 9 month net property income increases by 5.6%
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Lamda Development SA :
* 9-Month EBITDA up 4.4 percent at 23.9 million euros ($25.60 million) versus year ago
* 9-Month net loss 19.1 million euros versus loss 4.7 million euros year ago
* Says the occurrence of losses is mainly due to losses from revaluation of investment properties amounted to 20.6 million euros
* NAV on Sept. 30, at 409 million euros versus 430.7 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1HZsfYG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named Ichiro Fujiwara as the new President in the bank, to replace Masahiro Nakamura