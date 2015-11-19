BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties 9 month net property income increases by 5.6%
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Shareholders of Fair Value Reit-AG vote in favour of merger with Demire
* Total of 71.59 pct of Fair Value's share capital tendered in exchange offer
* Managements see their joint strategic focus confirmed
* Additional acceptance period from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named Ichiro Fujiwara as the new President in the bank, to replace Masahiro Nakamura