Nov 19 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Shareholders of Fair Value Reit-AG vote in favour of merger with Demire

* Total of 71.59 pct of Fair Value's share capital tendered in exchange offer

* Managements see their joint strategic focus confirmed

* Additional acceptance period from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3