BRIEF-Bloober Team Q1 net profit increases to 624,722 zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 624,722 ZLOTYS VERSUS 388,488 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Geox SpA :
* Signs contract with Pou Sheng International for exclusive distribution of Geox adult footwear collections in China
* The contract envisages opening of 350 new stores in the first 5 years, both one brand and shop in shop
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.