BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties 9 month net property income increases by 5.6%
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Hbm Healthcare Investments AG :
* Commits to invest $10 million in clinical-stage company Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
* To invest as part of a syndicate of investors that has committed to invest $39.5 million in total Source text -bit.ly/1MW19SF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says it has named Ichiro Fujiwara as the new President in the bank, to replace Masahiro Nakamura