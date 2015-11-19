BRIEF-Hibino to set up units in US
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
Nov 19 LDLC Com SA :
* H1 net result 3.6 million euros versus 2.7 million euros ($2.90 million) year ago
* H1 current operating income 6.1 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 143.8 million euros versus 129.0 million euros year ago
* Confirms for FY 2015/16 a 2 digits growth with increase of operating profitability
* For 2018, the group reaffirms its ambition to surpass the 500 million euros bar with an operating profitability of around 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11