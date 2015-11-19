BRIEF-Hibino to set up units in US
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
Nov 19 Marti Otel :
* Q2 revenue of 56.2 million lira ($19.78 million) versus 60.5 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 15.8 million lira versus profit of 1.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8416 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11