BRIEF-ZIGExN names Shusuke Terada as new chief financial officer
* Says it names Shusuke Terada as new chief financial officer on May 12
Nov 19 Addnode :
* Says subsidiary, Ida Infront, receives renewal from a large state agency
* Contract has a total value of about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million)
* Contract runs for over one year with extension option for another two years
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT PLANS TO ALLOCATE FY 2016 NET PROFIT AT AMOUNT OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL